Monday's snow is expected to turn to rain throughout week in Lower Columbia

The Easter Bunny likely will not need to borrow Santa's sled to reach Lower Columbia River Valley children this Sunday, despite Monday's heavy snowfall.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of rain and snow throughout the week, with only showers at lower levels over the weekend as temperatures rise to the mid-50s by Sunday.

Monday’s snow

Lower Columbia residents awoke Monday to April snow, and local schools, government offices and health centers closed because of wet and icy road conditions.

Volunteers reported to the National Weather Service Portland office that 3 inches of snow hit Toutle at 5:14 a.m., 3.8 inches hit Kalama at 6:45 a.m. and 5.5 inches hit Ryderwood at 7:32 a.m.

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning was set to expire at 5 p.m. Monday after being triggered for roughly three hours for the southern Washington Cascade foothills, including Toutle, Ariel and Cougar. Meteorologists said the areas could have been hit with additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches, and winds could reach gusts up to 35 mph.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Miller said motorists should continue to drive cautiously Tuesday morning in case roads, bridges and highway ramps refreeze overnight and become slick.

Forecast

Throughout the week, rain and snow is expected overnight in higher Cowlitz County elevations — past where most people live — until temperatures rise in the afternoons, leaving just rain. Little or no snow accumulation is expected throughout the week.

Meteorologists call for rain in Cowlitz County after 2 p.m. Tuesday, with thunder possible. Snow is expected to hit 1,200 feet elevation in the afternoon when the high reaches 46 degrees. After 8 p.m., weather experts call for rain, snow and thunder. The snow level is expected to drop to 500 feet after midnight with a low around 33 degrees.

By comparison, National Weather Service Meteorologist Colby Neuman said rivers have an elevation of around 20 to 30 feet.

Snow is expected to hit at 200 feet elevation early Wednesday, rising to 1,500 feet in the afternoon with a high around 46 degrees. A chance of rain and snow is forecasted for Wednesday night, with snow hitting 900 feet in elevation after midnight.

A chance of showers is predicted for Thursday. The day is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 49. A slight chance of rain and snow is expected overnight with a low of around 33.

Over the weekend, snow is expected to hit at elevations from 700 feet to 2,900 feet. Saturday's high is expected to be 53 and Sunday's high is expected to be 56.

The wet forecast is not expected to cause flooding. The National Weather Service reports the Cowlitz River at Kelso and Castle Rock, as well as the Columbia River at Longview and Lewis River at Woodland are expected to stay far below flood stages.

