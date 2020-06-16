Monday night fire in Longview destroys vacant house, no injuries reported

A late-night fire in a vacant Longview house seriously damaged the house Monday, but there were no reported injuries, according to fire officials.
Just after 11 p.m., firefighters received a call about smoke coming from the attic of the boarded-up house, located in the 300 block of 21st Street in Longview.
Both Longview and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded within two minutes, according to a Longview press release, and found "visible flames coming from the attic and second story window."
The fire was also threatening a neighboring house, the press release said, but 17 firefighters brought the fire under control in about half an hour.
There were no reported injuries. According to the press release, the house was vacant and had recently changed owners, but Longview police said it was "frequented by squatters."
Firefighters did search survivable spaces and did not find anyone in the house, according to the press release, working through "large amounts of fire on both the first and second floor."
"The staircase leading to the second floor was heavily damaged by fire, making upstairs access difficult and dangerous," the press release said.
The fire is under investigation, the press release said, and there are no damage estimates yet. However, the home "will most likely be a total loss," according to the press release, while a neighboring house suffered radiant heat damage to its vinyl siding.
