Monday evening power outage in Castle Rock affects about 1,200 people
Monday evening power outage in Castle Rock affects about 1,200 people

{{featured_button_text}}
Cowlitz PUD
Courtney Talak

About 1,200 people in the Castle Rock area lost power Monday evening for about three hours during a power outage caused by a human or vehicle, according to the Cowlitz PUD online outage map. 

The outage began around 5:30 p.m. and did not appear to affect any homes in the city proper, according to the map. Crews restored power shortly before 8 p.m., according to the map. 

