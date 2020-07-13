Monday evening power outage in Castle Rock affects about 1,200 people

Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

About 1,200 people in the Castle Rock area lost power Monday evening for about three hours during a power outage caused by a human or vehicle, according to the Cowlitz PUD online outage map.

The outage began around 5:30 p.m. and did not appear to affect any homes in the city proper, according to the map. Crews restored power shortly before 8 p.m., according to the map.