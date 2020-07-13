Monday evening power outage in Castle Rock affects about 1,200 people

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
About 1,200 people in the Castle Rock area lost power Monday evening for about three hours during a power outage caused by a human or vehicle, according to the Cowlitz PUD online outage map.
The outage began around 5:30 p.m. and did not appear to affect any homes in the city proper, according to the map. Crews restored power shortly before 8 p.m., according to the map.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Mallory Gruben
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today