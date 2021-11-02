 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moldenhauer keeps Longview seat; Cox far in the lead in Longview schools race
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Moldenhauer keeps Longview seat; Cox far in the lead in Longview schools race

{{featured_button_text}}

The Longview School Board will have one familiar face and one new one after Tuesday night's preliminary election results put Crystal Moldenhauer and Don Cox in the lead.

Cox, a Longview parent and a Wahkiakum High School teacher, got 68% of the vote in the first count of ballots. His opponent, Longview parent and outspoken critic of the current school board Sean Turpin, won 31% of the vote for position 1 on the Longview School Board.

Moldenhauer, Richards on ballot for Longview School Board Position 2

Incumbent Moldenhauer got 54% of the votes for Longview School Board position 2, while her opponent Melissa Richards netted 43%. About 2.8% of voters wrote in a candidate.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

So far, there have been 12,095 ballots cast in the race, a 16.9% turnout rate for the county as of Tuesday night. In Longview, 5,089 people cast ballots Tuesday, a 17.7% turnout rate for the city.

Cox previously said he wants to expand trade-based programs and likes the direction the district has been moving.

Cox, Turpin running for Longview School Board position 1

Turpin ran because he does not like the choices being made in the system and said he wanted to redirect the focus to student needs.

Moldenhauer was appointed to Phil Jurmu’s seat last year after he resigned. She ran again to keep representing low-income families with diverse needs.

Richards said in her voters' guide statement she is a parent and “a strong opponent to the draconian anti-social measures that have become the norm for education.”

+4 
Crystal Moldenhauer

Moldenhauer

 WA State Voter's Guide, Contributed
+4 
Don Cox

Cox

 WA State Voter's Guide, Contributed
+4 
Sean Turpin

Turpin

 WA State Voter's Guide, Contributed
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News