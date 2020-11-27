Mold remediation at St. Mary's wrapping up; Cowlitz Indian Tribe elders returning

Several Cowlitz Indian Tribe elders returned to their homes in the Cowlitz Village Elder Housing as mold remediation is wrapping up, Chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Philip Harju announced Wednesday.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe temporarily moved about 22 elder housing residents to hotels in early October after finding mold in the Toledo building.
The tribe renovated the historic St. Mary’s Catholic school and convent into the Cowlitz Village Elder Housing more than 10 years ago. The three-story building includes two wings of housing, as well as staff offices.
The tribe provided relocated residents gift cards for food, gas and incidentals, as well as paying hotel costs directly. Elder’s Program and Housing staff also made arrangements to have laundry picked up and returned clean and folded. All residents had their October rent refunded and weren’t be charged for November, according to the tribe.
Harju said in a press release that the mold inspection is complete and remediation work continues on the third floor and basement of D-wing.
“All of the Elder’s homes at Cowlitz Village have undergone a deep cleaning. Most C-Wing apartments are ready for occupancy and Elders began moving back to their homes Monday and Tuesday this week, “Harju said. “D-Wing apartments that do not need more extensive repair are ready for occupancy and Elders have advised staff on their anticipated dates to return to their homes there.”
Each Elder was given a copy of the initial mold inspection report on their unit and will receive a copy of the test results following the remediation work and deep cleaning, he added.
“C-Wing and D-wing’s first and second floor final test results were received this week, the third floor D-Wing final test results will be available early next week. The final test results are the foundation for the Elders to return to their apartments,” Harju said.
The Elders Program staff cleaned out the refrigerators for each Elder that provided authorization to staff, and will also provide some fresh food supplies to each Elder moving back in.
“Staff support has been provided this week and will be provided next week to help Elders move their possessions home from the hotels and family accommodations where they have been staying,” Harju said.
