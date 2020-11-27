Mold remediation at St. Mary's wrapping up; Cowlitz Indian Tribe elders returning

Several Cowlitz Indian Tribe elders returned to their homes in the Cowlitz Village Elder Housing as mold remediation is wrapping up, Chairman of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Philip Harju announced Wednesday.

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe temporarily moved about 22 elder housing residents to hotels in early October after finding mold in the Toledo building.

The tribe renovated the historic St. Mary’s Catholic school and convent into the Cowlitz Village Elder Housing more than 10 years ago. The three-story building includes two wings of housing, as well as staff offices.

The tribe provided relocated residents gift cards for food, gas and incidentals, as well as paying hotel costs directly. Elder’s Program and Housing staff also made arrangements to have laundry picked up and returned clean and folded. All residents had their October rent refunded and weren’t be charged for November, according to the tribe.

Harju said in a press release that the mold inspection is complete and remediation work continues on the third floor and basement of D-wing.