Modernization of Carrolls Elementary starts early due to distance learning

At least one good thing has some out of the COVID epidemic.
Upgrades at Carrolls Elementary School have started more than a month ahead of schedule because the virus forced teachers and students out of the building.
Construction began this week instead of the week of June 12, Kelso School District spokeswoman Michele Nerland said. In March, the school board accepted a $3.17 million bid from JH Kelly to complete the modernization. The budgeted cost for the project is $3.39 million, with some matching funds from the state.
Key parts of the upgrade, which is funded by the $98.6 million bond voters passed in 2018, include updated classroom technology such as intercoms and projectors, mechanical and electrical upgrades, interior finishes like paint, new roofing and safety enhancements — such as new fire alarms, security camera monitoring and electronic entry.
"With an earlier start, our hope is that we will have an earlier finish," Nerland said. Right now, the project is set to finish in August of 2021.
During the pandemic shutdowns, school construction was allowed to continue. Nerland said teams have been practicing social distancing, wearing masks on-site, and, as of last Friday, wearing gloves and taking temperatures before starting work.
"Our Carrolls teachers and staff, and the maintenance team, have been incredibly supportive and efficient in making this happen in an expedited manner," Nerland said. "We are all so excited for the modernization and what that means for the students and families of Carrolls."
Other bond construction is also on track. At Butler Acres, teams are moving portables in preparation for construction, Nerland said. The project will go out to bid in a couple of weeks.
Construction of new schools at Wallace and Lexington is going very well, Nerland said, with steel framework going up at Lexington. Wallace elementary will soon have metal siding and is set to be finished this fall. Lexington is on schedule for a summer 2021 completion.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.