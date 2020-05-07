Modernization of Carrolls Elementary starts early due to distance learning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At least one good thing has some out of the COVID epidemic.

Upgrades at Carrolls Elementary School have started more than a month ahead of schedule because the virus forced teachers and students out of the building.

Construction began this week instead of the week of June 12, Kelso School District spokeswoman Michele Nerland said. In March, the school board accepted a $3.17 million bid from JH Kelly to complete the modernization. The budgeted cost for the project is $3.39 million, with some matching funds from the state.

Key parts of the upgrade, which is funded by the $98.6 million bond voters passed in 2018, include updated classroom technology such as intercoms and projectors, mechanical and electrical upgrades, interior finishes like paint, new roofing and safety enhancements — such as new fire alarms, security camera monitoring and electronic entry.

"With an earlier start, our hope is that we will have an earlier finish," Nerland said. Right now, the project is set to finish in August of 2021.

During the pandemic shutdowns, school construction was allowed to continue. Nerland said teams have been practicing social distancing, wearing masks on-site, and, as of last Friday, wearing gloves and taking temperatures before starting work.