MM senior Gabe Slind plans to make a career of serving others

Tennis also provided Gabe with his favorite high school memory: Winning the 2A state title last year.

“Those are especially great memories for me,” he said. That year, Johnson said Gabe didn’t lose a set, not even at state.

Gabe and the rest of the team were poised to take this year’s championship as well but lost the opportunity to COVID-19, Johnson said.

Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to miss his final season, but the forced slow-down has made him miss and appreciate the rigor of his usual life, Gabe said.

“With quarantine, I wish I would have been more active,” Gabe said. “But retrospection is 20/20.”

However, he’s not too upset about missing out on “all the celebratory hoopla that comes with graduation.” He’s more focused on his next step: A move across the country to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

“In some sense, I’m a little nervous, but it’s probably natural,” Gabe said. “For the most part I’d say I’m ready for the challenge and excited for the future.”

He plans to study political science. He chose that field because he enjoyed history classes the most, he said, and knew the academy would provide plenty of challenges.