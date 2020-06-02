MM senior Gabe Slind plans to make a career of serving others

Editor’s note: This is the seventh in our annual “Standout Grads” series, which will continue running through the end of this week.
Mark Morris senior Gabe Slind focused on serving others during his time in high school, and he plans to make a career out of it when he enters the U.S. Naval Academy this fall.
“I really just wanted to try to make the biggest difference I could at Mark Morris,” Gabe said. “When I’m most occupied I think I’m the most contented with life.”
Gabe has regularly volunteered at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, coordinated the school’s blood and food drives, led multiple student clubs and finished in the top 5% of his class.
He’s been on the tennis team for four years, serving as captain for the past two years. This year, he was student body president, and he’s been the Knowledge Bowl varsity captain and National Honor Society treasurer.
Mark Morris tennis coach and school counselor Tom Johnson said Gabe was so involved, he “can’t even remember” everything he’s done.
“He’s bright and he’s humble about it. He’s a quiet leader on the court, but kids respect him,” Johnson said. “He stays out there after and helps with picking up balls and putting away rackets. He’s going to be really missed.”
Tennis also provided Gabe with his favorite high school memory: Winning the 2A state title last year.
“Those are especially great memories for me,” he said. That year, Johnson said Gabe didn’t lose a set, not even at state.
Gabe and the rest of the team were poised to take this year’s championship as well but lost the opportunity to COVID-19, Johnson said.
Not only has the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to miss his final season, but the forced slow-down has made him miss and appreciate the rigor of his usual life, Gabe said.
“With quarantine, I wish I would have been more active,” Gabe said. “But retrospection is 20/20.”
However, he’s not too upset about missing out on “all the celebratory hoopla that comes with graduation.” He’s more focused on his next step: A move across the country to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
“In some sense, I’m a little nervous, but it’s probably natural,” Gabe said. “For the most part I’d say I’m ready for the challenge and excited for the future.”
He plans to study political science. He chose that field because he enjoyed history classes the most, he said, and knew the academy would provide plenty of challenges.
“I’ve always loved challenges, and I think that the Naval Academy presents a unique challenge, not only mentally with academic rigors, but you have to be very physically prepared,” Gabe said. “So that duality of the academy was particularly intriguing to me.”
And Gabe will be well-suited to the task with his passion and drive to learn, Johnson said.
“The academic portion of his schooling here was tremendous,” Johnson said. “He took the most rigorous curriculum we had to offer, all the advanced placement classes, all the honors classes, from ninth grade through senior year.”
After Gabe graduates from the academy, he’s required to serve five years as an officer, he said, but he plans to be in the military long after that.
That’s something Johnson said he was happy to hear, because Gabe is “a tremendous leader and young man.”
“His dad and mom are incredible people and he’s blessed to be born to that family, but also he did a lot of that stuff himself through hard work and passion and talent,” Johnson said. “He’s got all of it, the full package of skills. Wherever he goes he’s going to be successful 100%.”
