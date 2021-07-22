Missing soldier found dead on Mount Whittier Wednesday, prompting safety reminders from officials

Yang was stationed at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord, located southwest of Tacoma.

“1st Lt. Yang touched the lives of so many within our organization and will be sorely missed,” said Lt. Col. Alan Fowler in a statement from the base. “Brian was an exceptional soldier and leader, but an even better man. His absence has left us all devastated and our sincerest condolences go out to the family, friends and soldiers affected by this tragedy.”

Safety

Yang was discovered on Mount Whittier, an area Brightbill said "can be a pretty dangerous," with "loose rocks."

President of the Longview-based Mount St. Helens Hiking Club Bruce McCredie described the Mount Whittier trail as a "narrow trail that goes on a steep hill."

"I was on that trail about 10 years ago, and I would never do it again," he said.

McCredie said the club has safety rules to prevent accidents during the organization's roughly two regional hikes a week throughout the year.