Missing Oregon man found in Seaside, Ore.

Police on Tuesday evening located an Oregon man that went missing last week after leaving work in Woodland.

William "Bill" Meredith, 45, was found safe in Seaside, Ore., according to a Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Facebook post made shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday. Meredith received assistance returning to his home in Sherwood, Ore., the post says.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sherwood police had reported Meredith as missing after he disappeared the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 10. He had left a job site on Skinner Road in Woodland with plans to go fishing on the Kalama River. However, he is "known to change locations when fishing," according to a news release.

During the search, police were unable to get a location for Meredith's cell phone. Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies checked several roads in the area and conducted drone flights but found no sign of the man or his vehicle, according to a news release.

Seaside is located in Clatsop County on the Pacific coast, nearly 95 miles west of the Kalama River. Additional details about the case were not immediately available Tuesday.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.