Missing Oakville girl Oakley Carlson’s case to be featured on Investigation Discovery

OAKVILLE — Oakley Carlson, a missing 5-year-old from Oakville, will be featured on the season four premiere of the Investigation Discovery series “In Pursuit With John Walsh,” airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The show follows victims’ rights activist John Walsh and his son, Callahan Wash, as they “lead viewers through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed — where time is of the essence and harnessing the power of ID’s active and engaged audience could bring these criminals to justice,” according to a news release from Discovery.

Oakley was last seen on Feb. 10, 2021, but the 5-year-old was not reported missing for another 10 months when the principal at her sibling’s school called the police to request a welfare check.

Oakley’s parents, Jordan Bower and Andrew Carlson, have both been convicted in Grays Harbor County on child endangerment charges unrelated to Oakley’s disappearance.

“They have not cooperated with investigators in their search for Oakley,” stated show organizers in a news release.

Oakley has brown eyes and brown hair. She was 3 feet tall and weighed 50 pounds at the time of her disappearance.

There is currently a reward for information leading to Oakley's whereabouts.

Show organizers encourage viewers with any information on Oakley’s whereabouts to call or text the show’s hotline at 1-833-3-PURSUE, or to submit online at InPursuitTips.com.

“These resources are both staffed by trained operators who will accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities,” stated In Pursuit organizers in a news release.

Episodes will be available to stream on discovery+ the same day that they air, according to show organizers.