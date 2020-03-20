You are the owner of this article.
Missing elderly Kalama man found safe
Missing elderly Kalama man found safe

An elderly Kalama man who had disappeared Thursday afternoon was found safe at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to Cowlitz County Search and Rescue.

Peter J. Slempa, 89, had last been seen at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and was thought to have wandered away from his home on Twilight Lane, according to 911 call logs. He wandered away from his house last year and a neighbor found him in a ditch.

Search and Rescue responders searched for him near Sauer Road Friday morning, but there was no immediate word on where he was found.

