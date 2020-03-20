Missing elderly Kalama man found safe

An elderly Kalama man who had disappeared Thursday afternoon was found safe at about 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, according to Cowlitz County Search and Rescue.
Peter J. Slempa, 89, had last been seen at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and was thought to have wandered away from his home on Twilight Lane, according to 911 call logs. He wandered away from his house last year and a neighbor found him in a ditch.
Search and Rescue responders searched for him near Sauer Road Friday morning, but there was no immediate word on where he was found.