A missing 72-year-old woman was found dead Monday in a remote stairwell in the building she was living in, according to Kelso police.

Carol Charette's official cause of death is yet to be determined, according to a police Facebook post.

The Kelso Police Department on Saturday asked for the public's help looking for Charette, whose family and friends had been unable to contact her for several days.

