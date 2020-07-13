Mint Valley Golf course says it does partner with advertising company

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While scams are plentiful lately, Mint Valley Golf Course is reassuring local businesses owners that it it is partnering with a company called Bench Craft to sell advertising.

Jim Nickerson, course manager, said Bench Craft Co. supplies the golf course with benches, score cards and other items at no cost, because the company gets local businesses to "sponsor" the items.

Businesses who sponsor the items are then advertised on the item for a year, according to the Bench Craft website.

Nickerson said Bench Craft representatives, not the golf course, solicits the advertising and sponsorships. While such calls might seem like a red flag for a scam, Nickerson advises people to make sure the company calling is actually Bench Craft.

"If its Bench Craft calling, that would be legitimate. If its somebody else calling, well, (Bench Craft representatives) are the only people we have contract with," he said.

If anyone does get a call they think is suspicious, Nickerson recommended calling Bench Craft back to double-check. Golf course staff at the front desk do not handle advertising matters, he said, so concerned businesses could also reach out to him directly.

Portland-based Bench Craft can be reached at 503-221-0022 or toll free at 1-800-824 8311.

