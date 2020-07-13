You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mint Valley Golf course says it does partner with advertising company
0 comments

Mint Valley Golf course says it does partner with advertising company

{{featured_button_text}}

While scams are plentiful lately, Mint Valley Golf Course is reassuring local businesses owners that it it is partnering with a company called Bench Craft to sell advertising. 

Jim Nickerson, course manager, said Bench Craft Co. supplies the golf course with benches, score cards and other items at no cost, because the company gets local businesses to "sponsor" the items.

Businesses who sponsor the items are then advertised on the item for a year, according to the Bench Craft website. 

Nickerson said Bench Craft representatives, not the golf course, solicits the advertising and sponsorships. While such calls might seem like a red flag for a scam, Nickerson advises people to make sure the company calling is actually Bench Craft. 

"If its Bench Craft calling, that would be legitimate. If its somebody else calling, well, (Bench Craft representatives) are the only people we have contract with," he said. 

If anyone does get a call they think is suspicious, Nickerson recommended calling Bench Craft back to double-check. Golf course staff at the front desk do not handle advertising matters, he said, so concerned businesses could also reach out to him directly. 

Portland-based Bench Craft can be reached at 503-221-0022 or toll free at 1-800-824 8311.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News