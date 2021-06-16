Minor changes to homeless encampment plan sought by Cowlitz County commissioners as proposal advances

Cowlitz County will update its 5-year plan to address homelessness by adding its planned role in hosting a homeless encampment.
Under advice from Civil Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Dana Gigler, Cowlitz County commissioners Wednesday also sought to change the type of agreement they would have with the city, rather than signing on to the interlocal agreement offered by the Longview City Council.
"We still don't have all the answers, but I think we can move forward," Commissioner Dennis Weber said Wednesday.
The Longview City Council in May asked the city manager to enter an interlocal agreement with the county. The council also approved changes to the city's hosted camp code to allow the camp for a year, rather than 90 days, and a maximum of 100 people, up from 50. The new ordinance requires a good neighbor agreement, previously only needed for emergency shelters.
The hosted site would replace the Alabama Street site, set up by the city in December 2019. As an unhosted site, the camp has few rules or guidelines.
At the county commissioners’ direction, staff created the draft plan for a hosted encampment as an alternative to the Alabama Street site and presented it to the Longview council in November. The council and commissioners agreed to further develop the plan during a joint meeting in December.
The council’s homeless committee has worked with city and county staff to expand the draft, as well as develop an interlocal agreement outlining the city’s and county’s responsibilities.
Plan details
The agreement states the site would be located in Longview, funded by the county, operate for 12 months and include on-site services and case management. A specific location has not been chosen.
The county would pay for the site with local document recording fees, which the state requires to be used for housing and homeless programs. The county collects about $850,000 in the fees annually, according to its website.
Allowed document recording fees uses outlined in state law include activities "to reduce or prevent homelessness as identified for funding in the local plan."
State law requires counties that receive state money to house the homeless to create a 15-member task force and five-year plan to address homelessness. The county commissioners approved the most recent plan in October 2019.
The plan focuses mostly on increasing permanent affordable housing. It doesn't address homeless people living in encampments specifically, but the plan supports those strategies for short-term transitional housing, said attorney Gigler. The hosted site project doesn't fit "squarely within that," she said.
Gigler advised the county make sure the project is aligned with its five-year plan before spending document recording fees on the site.
County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Gena James said the commissioners could add language or modify plan to include something more related to the pilot project.
The commissioners directed James to draft changes to the five-year plan to better include the hosted encampment option. She said she would aim to bring it back for consideration in a week.
Gigler told the commissioners an interlocal agreement isn't the appropriate document to outline the collaboration with the city because they are designed for the exchange of goods, services or money. No contract is necessary for the commissioners to move forward, but in this case, a memorandum of understanding would be more fitting, she said.
"I think it's important we have a collaborative agreement with the city because we're going to be partners," Commissioner Weber said.
Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said during the workshop he would bring whatever the county draws up back to the council for consideration.
Camping ordinance
Commissioners also agreed the county's camping ordinance should be updated to better align with codes in Kelso and Longview. Commissioner Joe Gardner said the changes would allow consistency in enforcement.
Gardner said still unanswered is how the county, city and law enforcement will respond to people who don't want to stay at the hosted site.
Mortensen and Weber agreed that once the hosted site is in place, they wouldn't want to see other unmanaged encampments develop.
Sacha explained the city of Longview's camping ordinance, in accordance with a Supreme Court ruling, allows people to sleep in the city right of way from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
"This leads me to believe there will be any number of people that are not going to be happy to go into the encampment, so they will do what they did in the past," Mortensen said. "Which means to me the cities in particular will be doomed to take people to jail because of trespassing or other criminal activity."
Mortensen said the county should look for the best "holistic solution" and not just move forward with the encampment because it is what is under discussion right now.
When the county issues a call for proposals, it could be narrow or broad, allowing organizations to pitch a variety of solutions other than a hosted tent site, James said.