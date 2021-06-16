Minor changes to homeless encampment plan sought by Cowlitz County commissioners as proposal advances

Gigler advised the county make sure the project is aligned with its five-year plan before spending document recording fees on the site.

County Health and Human Services Deputy Director Gena James said the commissioners could add language or modify plan to include something more related to the pilot project.

The commissioners directed James to draft changes to the five-year plan to better include the hosted encampment option. She said she would aim to bring it back for consideration in a week.

Gigler told the commissioners an interlocal agreement isn't the appropriate document to outline the collaboration with the city because they are designed for the exchange of goods, services or money. No contract is necessary for the commissioners to move forward, but in this case, a memorandum of understanding would be more fitting, she said.

"I think it's important we have a collaborative agreement with the city because we're going to be partners," Commissioner Weber said.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha said during the workshop he would bring whatever the county draws up back to the council for consideration.

Camping ordinance