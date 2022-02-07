Mining exploration near Mount St. Helens blocked after judge vacates decisions allowing permits

Plans to perform exploratory drilling for minerals north of Mount St. Helens again were blocked after a judge last week vacated decisions allowing permits for the work.

“This is a major victory for this beautiful landscape and the many communities that would be negatively impacted by a mine,” Molly Whitney, Cascade Forest Conservancy executive director, said in a press release.

In March 2019, Cascade Forest Conservancy, represented by Earthrise Law Center and the Western Mining Action Project, sued to block the drilling by Ascot Resources Ltd. The suit challenged the decisions of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service to permit the company to drill up to 63 drill holes from 23 sites to locate deposits of copper, gold and molybdenum.

The group successfully sued to block the drilling in 2014.

In February 2021, U.S. District Court Judge Marco Hernandez ruled partially in favor of the conservation group finding the federal agencies violated the National Environmental Policy Act. The 2017 environmental assessment of the proposed work failed to take a "hard look" at the drilling's affect on recreation and failed to include a comprehensive baseline groundwater analysis, according to the ruling.

The exploratory drilling was proposed for the area near Goat Mountain, which is at the very northern edge of the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument. The area is popular for horseback riding, camping and hunting, and, historically, was used heavily for logging and some mining.

The proposed drilling operations threatened groundwater and the Green River, a designated gene bank for wild steelhead and a drinking water source, Whitney said.

Whitney said there is no reason to assume Ascot or another company won't get permits again, and the conservancy hopes the ruling will bolster its efforts to secure a legislative mineral withdrawal for the Green River Valley. The withdrawal would prevent mining and prospecting activities within a given area without impacting other permitted uses, according to the press release.

“The substantive case before the District Court is over. We won, and the agency decisions are vacated,” said Thomas Buchele, Earthrise Law Center co-director. “Now is the time for the politicians to get involved, support a mineral withdrawal, and stop this for good.”

