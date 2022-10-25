Mineral Schoolhouse to add wedding venue

MINERAL — Soon, the pristine Mineral Lake — towered over by dense evergreens and Mount Rainier — won’t be the only attraction to the northeastern Lewis County town.

In the coming years, folks could come for weddings in the Mineral Schoolhouse.

The building was recently sold to new owners, Lisa and Brian Franchini, who plan to remodel the gymnasium as a wedding venue.

The building was first established in the early 1900s before it was burned and rebuilt in 1947. It was previously owned by Jane Hodges, the head of a nonprofit artist residency program. The residency, titled “Mineral School,” will continue to be run out of the building a few months per year.

The “Mineral Schoolhouse,” as the new owners have titled their business, will be run with event planner KaDeana Roland as an Airbnb/wedding venue that, according to Lisa Franchini on Facebook, is meant to be a “bride and groom’s dream location.”

On Saturday, the new and previous owners were present at the building for an open house tour, where renderings of the architectural changes to the gym were showcased.

Hodges said she was excited the building would be utilized to its full potential as she couldn’t keep up with the costs and effort to maintain it.