Millwright with potential COVID-19 exposure sent back to work at WestRock

After returning to the work floor Tuesday, Mike said he told his boss about his concerns,

“(My boss) said something to the effect of, ‘If we start sending people home, it can cause panic. It can cause people who may not have actually been exposed to say they were possibly exposed so they get sick home on paid leave,’ ” Mike said. “I’m not trying to start panic. I’m not trying to do any of those things. But I’m also not trying to kill the people I work with.”

His boss said he could use paid sick leave to go home if he wanted, but Mike worried he would get written up for errant use of sick time because he told the nurse he felt fine, and his screening documented that he was asymptomatic.

“And frankly I think it shouldn’t be up to me (to go home). It should be their policy to keep the employees and themselves safe from spreading this,” Mike said.

Mike told his crew members Tuesday so they knew their potential risk working alongside him.

“I made sure I took my breaks away from everybody. I don’t think I took my gloves off the entire day, except to go to the bathroom. And I wiped down every single surface I knew I had touched that day with disinfectant,” Mike said.