Millwright's daughter tests negative, but policy still unclear for similar cases

The state Department of Health offers guidance for responding to several coronavirus-related scenarios in a workplace, including when a worker was potentially exposed to someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19. But the agency does not have recommendations on how to treat workers exposed to someone simply awaiting test results, according to a spokeswoman.

Doherty said his family waited eight days for his daughter's test results, all the while worried they could have been exposed when she had visited them earlier in the month from the Seattle area.

“(Eight days) is a huge amount of time to not know and to be exposing other people possibly,” Doherty said. “If there are no company guidelines or government guidelines, what do you do?”

Doherty told his supervisor about his situation when he found out his daughter had been tested. He expected his boss would send him home. Instead he was sent back to work after a medical exam showed he had no COVID-19 symptoms.

He finished work for the day and decided to use paid sick leave to self-quarantine afterward until his daughter's test results returned. Doctors told his daughter that her results would be ready within three days of her March 16 test, but she didn’t get her answer until almost a week later.