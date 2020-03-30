Millwright: In 'abrupt but good' turnaround, WestRock grants sick leave

Five days later, Doherty told his supervisors he was worried he may have been exposed to coronavirus because his daughter had visited home shortly before getting tested for COVID-19. However, he said mill managers sent him back to work. He used his own sick leave to self-quarantine until his daughter's results came back negative.

"It was a lose-lose proposition. If you don't have enough paid sick leave — and I don’t know anyone that has two weeks of paid sick leave — you really don’t have any way of not losing quite a lot of money. And on the other hand, you have the capacity to be ground zero in Cowlitz County and infect dozens of coworkers (if you can't or don't go home)," he said.

Providing paid leave specifically for employees to self-quarantine increases the chances they'll come forward with potential exposure cases, decreasing the chances it spreads through the mill, he said.

“The big win for everybody is keeping our workers and the whole community safer than they were. The win for the company is to not have this virus run rampant through their workforce and have to shutdown possibly," Doherty said. "I feel like the whole thing made them take it more seriously and in turn got us the benefits that would keep us healthy.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.