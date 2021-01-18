Millennium parent company files for Chapter 11, Columbia River site land goes back to Alcoa

After Millennium Bulk Terminals’ parent company filed for bankruptcy this month, the fate of the proposed coal terminal on the old Reynolds Aluminum Co. site is again in doubt, with opponents to the terminal calling the project dead.

On Jan. 8, a bankruptcy judge in Delaware signed a motion of Millennium Bulk Terminals’ parent company Lighthouse Resources to withdraw from Millennium's lease with Alcoa, which owns the land along the north bank of the Columbia River near Longview. The move puts all of Lighthouse's holdings under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Lighthouse owns and operates several coal mines located in Wyoming and Montana as well as the Millennium Bulk Terminal and land across the region.

A Lighthouse press release said COVID-19 was the driver behind its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company also laid off some of its workforce at the Decker mine in Montana.

As no buyer for the land could be found, all of Millennium's assets, including the 540 acres of land it was leasing from Alcoa west of Longview, reverts back to Alcoa.

“The Debtors (Lighthouse) incur high carrying costs on a weekly basis associated with the Millennium Facility that can no longer be supported in the absence of a post-petition sale process,” court documents say.