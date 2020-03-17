Millennium loses appeal over shorelines permit

Millennium Bulk Terminal's years-long proposal to build a $680 million coal export export dock in Longview received yet another legal blow Tuesday when the Washington State Court of Appeals upheld the denial of a key shorelines permit.

Writing for the three-judge panel, Judge Rich Melnick said the court disagreed with several of Millennium's disputes about legal procedural errors in the original denial. It therefore upheld the State Shorelines Hearing Board's denial of the shorelines permit.

The appeals court heard the case despite a Jan. 21 argument from State Department of Ecology attorneys, who said the case was "moot," or irrelevant. The assertion was based on the the state's denial of an aquatic lands sublease, without which the project can't be built. The state Supreme Court ruled in December that the state legally denied the company that sublease.

Melnick wrote that the shorelines issue has nothing to do with the aquatic lease, and Millennium could still continue to pursue the lease if it ever obtained the shorelines permit. "Accordingly we conclude that this case is not moot," he wrote.

