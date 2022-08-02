Miguel Soto remembered by family, community after drowning in Chehalis River

CHEHALIS — When his family, community, teammates and even players from rival sports teams think of Miguel A. Soto, they think of his beaming smile, his parents said on Monday.

On Friday evening, Soto, 20, of Toledo, died by accidental fresh water drowning in the Chehalis River near the railroad trestle on the Willapa Hills Trail just off Highway 603, according to a report released by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:54 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Highway 603. Life-saving efforts were taken by responders, but the young man could not be resuscitated.

He was a multi-sport athlete who participated in track, basketball and football throughout all his years at Toledo High School, earning placements at state in all three sports.

His parents recall the feeling that their young son, with his strength and speed, was invincible.

Knowing the dangers of cold water shock and the risks of swimming in any river, his parents said they always warned their children to make good decisions and even discouraged their younger children from visiting rivers.

“You truly never think it’s going to happen to you,” his parents said.

They added later that despite the tragedy of losing a son, they are trying not to place blame on anyone involved in the accident, adding, “We just want to remember him and cherish him and honor him as best as we can.”

Since Friday, his parents said community members from throughout Toledo and even young people who were teammates and rivals of Soto have delivered food and stopped by their home to share stories. They said their home has been filled with smiles and tears alike over the weekend.

Born in Ventura, California, Soto traveled with his military father during his childhood before moving to Morton around age 10. He began attending Toledo in the eighth grade. His senior year, he was voted homecoming king.

Soto had a big heart and a love for his family, friends and community, with the willingness to put others' needs before his own, they said.

He volunteered in his community in a variety of ways, including coaching and acting as a referee for children in sports. When the Toledo School District was trying to pass a bond measure for upgrades to the high school, Soto went door-to-door encouraging families to vote yes, despite being in the final years of his school career.

Soto thought himself a trendsetter, his parents said, claiming his upside-down visors and fanny packs would become the new hot look among his peers. From his childhood on, Soto was an entrepreneur, taking snacks from his siblings and selling them out of his locker at school. He was attending Central Washington University for a degree in business.

His parents said he got along very well with his siblings, calling them each other’s “best friends.”

Along with other family members, Soto is survived by siblings Damion, Aleena, Ryan, Cheyanne, Jasmine, Serena and Destiny.