Metro threshold to remain at 50,000 people, securing Longview's federal monies

A proposal to downgrade Longview's U.S. Census designation was not approved this month, securing hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual federal funding for local housing.

The federal Office of Management and Budget considered doubling the threshold of what it considers a "metropolitan statistical area," or MSA, from a population threshold of 50,000 to 100,000, last winter.

The proposal threatened the Census classification — a popular funding benchmark — for 144 cities across the country, including Longview.

The Office of Management and Budget released a statement July 13, stating the designation would not change during the department's review of classifying statistical areas as part of the 2020 U.S. Census.

The definitions create uniformity in measuring figures like unemployment and GDP nationally, according to the department. The committee that reviews the definitions said thresholds may need to be increased because definitions "have not kept pace with population growth." The committee plans to review thresholds again during the 2030 U.S. Census.

Status perks