A heat advisory and a flood watch for the Interstate 5 corridor of Cowlitz County are in effect until Monday night.

The National Weather Service reports the heat advisory expires at 8 p.m. and the flood watch expires two hours later.

Meteorologists say temperatures could reach the mid-80s to lower-90s, while flash floods caused by heavy rains are possible.

The department reports slow moving thunderstorms and a high atmospheric moisture could create heavy rainfall — as much a 1 inch per hour. Excessive runoff could also cause rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying areas to flood.