The National Weather Service in Portland forecasts heavy snow and strong winds will start Monday night and last into early Tuesday in Lower Columbia.

As of deadline, the Interstate 5 corridor of Cowlitz County, including Longview and Kelso, were under a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday. However, snow could last through Wednesday.

Before the first snowflake falls, expect rain and winds between 11 to 14 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists forecast a 43% chance of receiving over 1 inch of snow in Longview and Kelso through Wednesday. Gusts were predicted to reach up to 21 mph Monday evening.

A winter weather message was also issued to the residents of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar, and those in Columbia County, Oregon. People in Lower Columbia above 500 feet of elevation should expect 1 to 3 inches through Tuesday morning, the department reports.

The amount of expected snowfall will vary considerably, but the coast range of northwest Oregon is expected to receive between 6 to 12 inches of snow and 2 to 8 inches in areas below 2,000 feet.

The National Weather Service in Portland has tweeted that Astoria, Newport, Portland, Salem, and Eugene can receive 1 inch of snow or more.

Officials are asking the public to travel cautiously and plan ahead by keeping an “extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

In anticipation of the storm, the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works asked residents on social media to give their mailboxes “a good shake to check its integrity” and examine the post for “loose or missing hardware and make sure the post is secure and not rotten” as the mailbox post could become detached when it is snowing or as the snow melts and becomes slush.

The Facebook post also mentions that the county only replaces broken mailboxes if there is direct contact with city-owned equipment, such as a snowplow.

County officials are advising residents to be on the lookout for the snowplow as the vehicle needs to travel between 20 to 25 mph to plow a street effectively.