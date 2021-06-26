Memorial service, scholarship announced for Doumit

The family of Mark Doumit announced plans for a public memorial ceremony and a scholarship in honor of the recently deceased legislator.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Doumit's family said there will be a public ceremony July 13 at Wilcox Family Farms in Roy, Wash. Instead of sending flowers to the ceremony, the family asks people looking to honor Doumit make donations to the Cathlamet Firefighter's Association or the Cathlamet Future Farmers of Ameria.

The Washington Forest Protection Association, where Doumit had been the executive director since 2006, announced Friday the creation of the Mark Doumit Memorial Scholarship in partnership with his family. The fund will be open to students pursuing a job in forestry and is currently accepting donations.

A representative for District 19 in both chambers of the Washington Legislature for a decade, Doumit died Monday. He was 59 years old.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0