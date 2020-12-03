Memorial procession for firefighter Alan Basso set for Dec. 11

The Longview and Kalama fire departments will hold a memorial procession for Alan Basso on Dec. 11, the agencies announced Thursday.
Basso, a Kalama volunteer firefighter, port commissioner and retired Longview Fire Department lieutenant, died Nov. 27 of a heart attack shortly after handling two medical calls in Kalama. His death occurred in the line of duty, officials said.
To comply with state and county COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial will include a fire service procession on Friday, Dec. 11 and a family service with full fire honors in mid-February, according to the press release.
The procession will start at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Community Church in Longview, and will pass Longview Fire Stations 82 and 81, and Kalama Fire Station 51. The procession will conclude at the Port of Kalama’s Haydu Park. Due to COVID restrictions, the procession is not open to the public, and organizers ask the public not congregate at the starting point or at Haydu Park.
Support Local Journalism
Members in the procession must stay with their vehicles throughout the presentation. Only family and recognized representatives will be allowed in an identified 30-person seating area. The procession and event at Haydu Park will be live-streamed, with details to follow.
The fire service procession is open to fire apparatus and uniformed fire service members only. No unmarked or private vehicles will be allowed. All agencies and apparatus that would like to attend are required to RSVP with Cowlitz County Fire District #5 via email at: admin@cowlitzfd5.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a continuation of “Big Al’s” charitable work within the communities of Longview and Kalama.
For Longview, donations can be made to the Longview Firefighters House Fund: Attn: Al Basso Memorial, 536 Oregon Way, Longview, WA 98632.
For Kalama, donations can be sent to the Kalama Volunteer Firefighters Association, PO Box 293, Kalama, WA 98625.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.