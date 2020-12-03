Memorial procession for firefighter Alan Basso set for Dec. 11

The Longview and Kalama fire departments will hold a memorial procession for Alan Basso on Dec. 11, the agencies announced Thursday.

Basso, a Kalama volunteer firefighter, port commissioner and retired Longview Fire Department lieutenant, died Nov. 27 of a heart attack shortly after handling two medical calls in Kalama. His death occurred in the line of duty, officials said.

To comply with state and county COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial will include a fire service procession on Friday, Dec. 11 and a family service with full fire honors in mid-February, according to the press release.

The procession will start at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Community Church in Longview, and will pass Longview Fire Stations 82 and 81, and Kalama Fire Station 51. The procession will conclude at the Port of Kalama’s Haydu Park. Due to COVID restrictions, the procession is not open to the public, and organizers ask the public not congregate at the starting point or at Haydu Park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}