Memorial Park Drive from Industrial Way to close Monday to stop illegal dumping

Access to an isolated through street off Industrial Way is set to permanently close Monday to prevent illegal dumping and save thousands of dollars in annual Longview and county clean-up expenses.

A gate will permanently block drivers from Memorial Park Drive off Industrial Way at 9 a.m. Monday to stop people from offloading garbage in the area — a longtime problem, officials say.

Drivers still will be able to reach the road from 38th Avenue near GT Metals & Salvage, but entering the more isolated section on the western end will be blocked. Businesses or residents who need the entrance opened can call 360-442-5200, the city number listed on the gate.

Clean-up expenses

Memorial Park Drive is a roughly 1.5-mile long road northwest of downtown Longview. While the eastern end is dotted with businesses and residences, the first roughly half-mile off Industrial Way is an isolated road surrounded by trees and a Columbia River slough.

Longview Public Works Manager Chris Collins said the remoteness creates a hotspot for illegal activity.

“There’s low traffic, it’s a beat-up road,” he said. “That’s why people dump out there.”

Drywall fragments, rotting Christmas trees, a car bumper and an Oriental rug littered the road Thursday.

But that is a light day, Collins said. His department regularly has cleared garbage from the site for the last decade — sometimes weekly — using front-end loaders and dump trucks.

Both Collins and Cowlitz County Public Works Director Mike Moss said their respective municipalities spend several thousands of dollars hauling several tons of garbage from the road to the transfer station every year.

Moss said the city has floated the road closure idea to the county since October 2020, and his department would participate if businesses and residents aren’t negatively affected. Collins said Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha approved the closure.

The price to throw away

Washingtonians can face hundreds to thousands of dollars in fines for throwing garbage away outside designated dumpsters or transfer stations and onto streets, land or bodies of water.

Illegal dumping grounds can also attract disease-carrying rodents and insects, says the United States Environmental Protection Agency. People are more susceptible of being cut on sharp objects and debris-clogged drains can cause flooding.

But deterrents like individual fines, health damage or lower property values don’t always prevent dumping. The EPA characterizes typical illegal dumpers as low-income renters, with less ability to pay for proper trash removal and fewer roots in the community to ensure its upkeep.

Ariona, who does not legally have a last name, has similar theories. She manages the state’s litter pick-up program for teens in southwest Washington called Ecology Youth Corps.

“In a more rural area, where there are perhaps people with financial problems who don’t want to pay too much, they might go to pullouts or the forest,” she said.

A representative from the transfer station that serves Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, Waste Control, did not respond to a phone message to confirm pricing of most disposals, but the company website does list pricing for tire disposals by the ton.

To throw away 10 or less passenger truck tires, people are charged $51.02 per ton plus $1.25 per tire without rims and $4.25 per tire with rims. Disposing of more than 10 tires of any size with the rims on or off costs $119.76 per ton, states the website. Commercial tires are not accepted.

Thursday, a roughly 20-inch tall tire was wedged under foliage off Memorial Park Drive.

While some may not be able to afford disposal fees, others may just be apathetic. Ariona said the culture of counties she works with have varying degrees of “environmental ethics” to protect the nature around them, particularly when the garbage is not in their backyard.

“People might not care as much,” she said. “They just roll down their window and throw it out.”

