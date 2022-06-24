Meet Rainier Days in the Park grand marshal Saturday

RAINIER — People can meet the grand marshal of Rainier Days in the Park from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum. The museum is located on the third floor of Rainier City Hall at 106 West B St.

Rainier Days in the Park is scheduled for July 8-10 in Rainier.

This year's grand marshal is Mike Avent, a Rainier High School graduate and former Rainier City Council member and Port of Columbia County commissioner for 16 years. Museum volunteers say Avent developed the old Crown Zellerbach mill property, which houses the Rainier Senior Center and soon will house the Rainier museum.

“I find it rewarding to work for the community that has given me many friendships and opportunities," Avent said in a news release from the museum.

Refreshments will be served at the meet-and-greet.

