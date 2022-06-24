 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Meet Rainier Days in the Park grand marshal Saturday

  • 0
Rainier Days 2018

Bryson Merrifield, left, Branna Strudle and Brooke Merrifield circle low over the rides in the Wind Glider at the 2018 Rainier Days in the Park. 

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News File Photo

RAINIER — People can meet the grand marshal of Rainier Days in the Park from 1 to 3 p.m. today at the Rainier Oregon Historical Museum. The museum is located on the third floor of Rainier City Hall at 106 West B St.

Rainier Days in the Park is scheduled for July 8-10 in Rainier. 

This year's grand marshal is Mike Avent, a Rainier High School graduate and former Rainier City Council member and Port of Columbia County commissioner for 16 years. Museum volunteers say Avent developed the old Crown Zellerbach mill property, which houses the Rainier Senior Center and soon will house the Rainier museum. 

“I find it rewarding to work for the community that has given me many friendships and opportunities," Avent said in a news release from the museum. 

Refreshments will be served at the meet-and-greet. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forklift operator moves cars to higher ground as flooding overtakes Chinese city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News