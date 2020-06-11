Medical examiner confirms Munger's death by homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spokane County officials confirmed Thursday that a Kelso man serving a state prison sentence there for child rape was killed by blunt force last Friday and that his death is a homicide.

Robert Munger, 70, died from a skull fracture and bruising to his brain due to blunt impact, the Spokane County Medical Examiner reported.

The incident that led to his death occurred June 5 at Airway Heights Correctional Center, but Munger died later at Sacred Heart Medical Center, a nearby hospital. More information wasn’t released.

Munger was sentenced late last year to a 43-year minimum prison sentence for multiple convictions of child sex offenses. A critical incident review of his death is underway, Department of Corrections spokesperson Janelle Guthrie said Wednesday.

