Medical examiner confirms Munger's death by homicide
Medical examiner confirms Munger's death by homicide

Robert Munger

Convicted child rapist Robert Munger, center, holds a steel grid at the Cowlitz County Jail Courtroom during a court hearing in 2019.

 Courtney Talak

Spokane County officials confirmed Thursday that a Kelso man serving a state prison sentence there for child rape was killed by blunt force last Friday and that his death is a homicide.

Robert Munger, 70, died from a skull fracture and bruising to his brain due to blunt impact, the Spokane County Medical Examiner reported.

The incident that led to his death occurred June 5 at Airway Heights Correctional Center, but Munger died later at Sacred Heart Medical Center, a nearby hospital. More information wasn’t released.

Munger was sentenced late last year to a 43-year minimum prison sentence for multiple convictions of child sex offenses. A critical incident review of his death is underway, Department of Corrections spokesperson Janelle Guthrie said Wednesday.

