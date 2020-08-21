Median home price breaks $300,000 in Cowlitz County in July

If you thought the COVID-19 pandemic would squash the housing market, you might surprised to learn that hasn't been the case.
The median home price has flirted with the $300,000 threshold since April, when some of the greatest economic losses of the pandemic were reported. In July the median price zoomed up to $316,000 — a nearly 20% year-over-year jump, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
Real estate agents say the price jump is mostly driven by tight inventory and low interest rates. An increase in remote work opportunities may also be at play, though some agents caution against giving the relatively new phenomenon credit for pressuring the local market.
Burien-based RE/MAX agent Mike Fuchigami said he’s talked to “a lot of people who have expressed interest” in relocating from Portland and Seattle now that they can work from home. He helped in the $845,000 sale of the so-called Henderson House, a palatial, new-colonial home on about six acres of land in Longview once owned by the late Dr. Philip Henderson III.
Henderson’s wife, Christina, sold the home to a Seattle engineer in May. The buyer, who could not be reached for comment last week, kept his job up north, said Ann Furman, a local agent with Realty One Pacifica in Longview that also helped with the sale.
“They came down here to get out of the city and for their son to grow up in the small town,” Furman said.
Timi Harris, a RE/MAX agent based in Kalama, said 80% to 90% of her clients are out-of-county residents looking to relocate. She mostly works with people from Vancouver and Portland, but she’s also helped buyers from Olympia and Seattle.
Most of her recent sales involved buyers who are working remotely, she said.
“We do see a lot of people coming from out of the area because their supply is just as low as ours, but we have an affordability factor that draws them here,” Harris said.
Housing prices are cheaper in rural areas like Cowlitz County, so people have greater buying power outside of the city. For comparison, the median home price in King County in July was $670,000, or nearly double the Cowlitz County price.
“I have a house that got listed Monday evening, and my phone has been constantly blowing up with Vancouver and Portland agents wanting to show it,” said Kristin Cheatley, an agent with Real Living the Real Estate Group. “I will say there is a huge push for people trying to get out of the bigger cities.”
Some local agents doubt that the pandemic-driven shift to remote work has or will affect the local market.
“Most of the sales I’ve personally made here are to buyers in Cowlitz County, that live here, work here and pay their taxes here,” said Bill Josh, a real estate agent with Keller Williams in Longview.
According to a new study by Zillow, there is no evidence shoppers are eyeing larger homes in suburban and rural markets more this year than last year. Urban and suburban homes both are selling more quickly now than they were in February, both at similar rates of growth, according to the study.
At the heart of the price rise, it seems, is the law of supply and demand.
“Scarcity and interest rates are the two biggest things I would say are driving it,” said Scott Foister with RE/MAX.
Cowlitz County’s Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the county's housing inventory in July was less than one month, the amount of time it takes to sell all homes currently on the market. That’s down from about 1.2 months in April.
The county had almost 130 active listings last month, or about 45% fewer than in July last year, when 236 homes were on the market.
And historically low interest rates for home loans have boosted demand because “people have a little bit more spending power right now,” Foister said.
Considered together, low supply and high demand mean people are more willing to dole out more to secure a new home.
“I’ll often list a house for what it should sell for and then we get multiple offers and things just go up way above where I thought they would,” Foister said.
Cheatley of Real Living the Real Estate Group said she’s often shocked at the listing price for houses in the area.
“I have a house listed right now for $535,000 on an oversized lot, and I almost choked when I saw that price,” she said of a 2,500-square-foot home in Longview. The house was built in 1995 and is “dated inside.”
“It just made me scratch my head and say, ‘What are people doing? Is this really worth this much?’ … Personally I’m glad I’m not buying right now.”
