Median home price breaks $300,000 in Cowlitz County in July

According to a new study by Zillow, there is no evidence shoppers are eyeing larger homes in suburban and rural markets more this year than last year. Urban and suburban homes both are selling more quickly now than they were in February, both at similar rates of growth, according to the study.

At the heart of the price rise, it seems, is the law of supply and demand.

“Scarcity and interest rates are the two biggest things I would say are driving it,” said Scott Foister with RE/MAX.

Cowlitz County’s Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the county's housing inventory in July was less than one month, the amount of time it takes to sell all homes currently on the market. That’s down from about 1.2 months in April.

The county had almost 130 active listings last month, or about 45% fewer than in July last year, when 236 homes were on the market.

And historically low interest rates for home loans have boosted demand because “people have a little bit more spending power right now,” Foister said.

Considered together, low supply and high demand mean people are more willing to dole out more to secure a new home.