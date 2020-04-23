McMenamins to reopen for takeout, agrees to lease deferment plan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After nearly a month-long closure, the McMenamins chain will reopen its pubs for to-go orders Friday, including the location in Kalama.

The McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge also entered into an agreement with its landlord, the Port of Kalama, allowing it to defer lease payments. The port signed a similar agreement with Long Beach Coffee Roasters.

"The agreements defer current rent payments and spread those payments over the following two years in order to moderate the impact of the pandemic on the businesses," port spokeswoman Liz Newman wrote in an email Thursday.

Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, the Kalama Harbor Lodge will offer a special takeout menu with "fan favorites," including cajun tots and select burgers, salads and pizzas. (The complete takeout menu is available on the Kalama Harbor Lodge Facebook page.)

The limited menu also offers "family packages" for four people. Meals include "Ale-Battered Fish & Buoys" with wild Alaskan cod, tater tots, tartar sauce and buttermilk coleslaw; a crispy chicken tenders basket; a large cheese or pepperoni pizza with salad; hummus mezza marinated olives, veggies, feta and pita bread; and a quart of McMenamins clam chowder.