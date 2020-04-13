McEntire, Lange announce candidacies for 19th and 20th districts

According to his website, Lange will hold a virtual Q-and-A session at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the 19th District, which represents a large part of Cowlitz County, Joel McEntire has announced he will run against incumbent Rep. Brian Blake for a second time.

McEntire, a Cathlamet Republican, previously ran unsuccessfully against Blake, a Democrat, in 2018. McEntire is a Marine Corps reservist and had been deployed to Kuwait for much of the primary last time around but still defeated fellow Republican David Parsons.

He serves as the chairman of the Wahkiakum County Republican Party, but McEntire said in a short video on his Facebook page that he wants to work with Democrats. In his small community, he said, Democrats and Republicans get along.

“Though there’s stark differences between party platforms and you need to have a warrior spirit to fight for your positions — I’m absolutely am for having that warrior spirit — but I respect those different opinions and I want them to know I’m not that boogeyman,” he said.

In another video, McEntire said he is a fourth generation resident of Southwest Washington and he wants to preserve the area’s special way of life.

“It’s only going to stay beautiful and prosperous if people continue to fight for the local jobs and economy and our way of life and not letting our politicians around here get bullied by big special interest groups and people up around Seattle area,” he said. “We don’t have to bow to those powers. ... We have our culture, our history, our families and our economies. We have everything right here and it can all stay that way if it can just be preserved.”

