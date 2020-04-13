McEntire, Lange announce candidacies for 19th and 20th districts

A motorcycle rights activist who supports the Second Amendment and opposes the low-carbon fuel standard has announced he will run for the state House of Representatives to replace Chehalis Republican Rep. Richard DeBolt.
DeBolt, a Republican, has said he won’t seek re-election this year after 24 years in the Legislature.
Candidate Brian Lange said he has lived in the 20th District for more than 20 years and has been involved in the area for nearly 50 years. The district includes parts of Lewis and Cowlitz counties.
He will face Centralia Mayor Pro Tem Peter J. Abbarno, a Republican who announced in February that he is running for DeBolt’s seat.
Lange has had a varied career in fields such as clerical, sales, commercial construction, transportation and the military, he said in a press release. In the last five years, he has been a lobbyist for a motorcycle rights organization.
“It is through this work, that I have learned the workings of legislation, and the importance of constituents taking part in the efforts of their elected officials,” Lange said in his release.
Information on Lange’s city of residence and party affiliation was not available in his press release or on his websites. He did not return requests for comment.
He also supports $30 car tab fee efforts and opposes new taxes.
“Personally, I believe that the citizens of this state deserve a tax cut, not additional taxes,” he said. “That means that the Legislature should work to create priorities in state spending, and methods of financing those priorities other than creating more new taxes on the citizens and businesses of Washington.”
Lange said he wants to repeal the sexual health education law passed in the Legislature earlier this year. He said the measure allows state agencies to use “coercive measures” to control local school districts by replacing their curriculum with “a ‘one size fits all’ policy that is sure to create unnecessary issues for families of Faith, with progressive doctrine that runs contrary to the beliefs of many in the 20th District.”
He said he was concerned that environmental policies “driven by a progressive agenda in the metropolitan regions of our state” could harm rural areas of the state.
“There must be a more balanced design to any environmental regulations that affect small businesses and farmers in rural locations in order to benefit urban citizens,” he said.
According to his website, Lange will hold a virtual Q-and-A session at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Meanwhile in the 19th District, which represents a large part of Cowlitz County, Joel McEntire has announced he will run against incumbent Rep. Brian Blake for a second time.
McEntire, a Cathlamet Republican, previously ran unsuccessfully against Blake, a Democrat, in 2018. McEntire is a Marine Corps reservist and had been deployed to Kuwait for much of the primary last time around but still defeated fellow Republican David Parsons.
He serves as the chairman of the Wahkiakum County Republican Party, but McEntire said in a short video on his Facebook page that he wants to work with Democrats. In his small community, he said, Democrats and Republicans get along.
“Though there’s stark differences between party platforms and you need to have a warrior spirit to fight for your positions — I’m absolutely am for having that warrior spirit — but I respect those different opinions and I want them to know I’m not that boogeyman,” he said.
In another video, McEntire said he is a fourth generation resident of Southwest Washington and he wants to preserve the area’s special way of life.
“It’s only going to stay beautiful and prosperous if people continue to fight for the local jobs and economy and our way of life and not letting our politicians around here get bullied by big special interest groups and people up around Seattle area,” he said. “We don’t have to bow to those powers. ... We have our culture, our history, our families and our economies. We have everything right here and it can all stay that way if it can just be preserved.”
