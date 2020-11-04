McEntire extends lead over Blake in race for 19th District House

Cathlamet Republican Joel McEntire extended his narrow lead over nine-term incumbent Democrat Brian Blake of Aberdeen in the race to be representative of the 19th District House based on updated Wednesday ballot returns.

Wednesday evening returns showed McEntire with 51.9% of the vote to Blake's 48%.

That’s 33,630 votes for McEntire and 31,107 for Blake. Blake, who was trailing by about 1,300 votes on Tuesday night, now faces a vote gap of more than 2,500.

The 19th district includes parts of Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties.

According to the Secretary of State's website, there are about 3,800 ballots left to count in Cowlitz County, 2,000 in Grays Harbor, 132 in Lewis, 280 in Wahkiakum and 150 in Pacific.

Both men said key issues this race are taxes and the state budget, the state COVID-19 response and improving the economy.

Blake, 60, has leaned on his track record of helping his constituents by building many new bridges, updating highway exchanges, deepening the Columbia River channel and improving Greys Harbor College and Lower Columbia College.