May 18, 1980: The volcano changed us forever

Things like the opportunity to take the lessons of the most closely-watched volcanic explosion in history and make the world a safer place; an opportunity to learn how to be better stewards of nature and witness the breathtaking resilience of nature; the opportunity to show how potent humans can be when we work together, as we did to address the myriad problems and challenges the eruption left behind.

And it also gave us a window into the future: We know now that this community, if it does persist for thousands of years, will have to contend with an active volcano on its doorstep. We know now that our geology is not so benign, and that the earth will shake and slide, and volcanoes that look peaceful and sublime can be unruly and destructive neighbors.

Lindsey Cope was not yet born when Mount St. Helens erupted. But throughout her childhood in Cowlitz County, she learned about the terrible geological power in her backyard.

“In our culture and identity we have this sense that we know we can get through the future because we’ve already got through this,” said Cope, who now is the community engagement director for the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.