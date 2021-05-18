 Skip to main content
May Cowlitz County jobless claims spike caused by bookkeeping changes, not rise in new unemployment
Unemployment claims in Cowlitz County, along with the rest of Washington state, surged at the beginning of May due to Employment Security Department data collection changes — not an increase in joblessness.

Cowlitz County initial claims increased 62% to 339 May 2 from the week prior. The number of initial claims across the state jumped about 58% to 16,605 during the same time period. 

A change in the way the state collects unemployment data prompted the appearance that more people were starting the process to file for unemployment.  

The department's data collection process changed because those who had received unemployment for a year were asked to restart the process to receive benefits. 

According to State Regional Labor Economist Scott Bailey, almost 65% of those who filed an initial claim in Cowlitz County the week of May 2 had received unemployment within roughly the past year and a half.

The state now requires those who had been receiving unemployment for a year to restart an initial claim, Bailey said. 

Initial claims are filed when people start the process to receive unemployment.  

Normally, people only may collect unemployment in Washington state for six months, but additional federal measures were put in place during the pandemic to extend the benefit.

"These are extraordinary times," Bailey said.

Bailey said 220 of 339 Cowlitz County initial claims filed the week of May 2 had already been in the department's system since January 2020. 

In addition to the request to restart initial claims, Bailey said when people switch from collecting unemployment from the federal government to the state, the system triggers an initial claim.

Filers likely wouldn't know the switch was made, he said. 

He said the federal government requests states regularly review unemployment eligibility. People who currently receive federal unemployment money are switched to the state if they qualify, Bailey said.

Typically, unemployment is paid by the state, but the federal government offered additional options during the pandemic.

People who normally wouldn't qualify for unemployment, like those working part-time, can receive checks through the federal government, as well as those who have exceeded the state's typical six-month limit on filing claims. 

