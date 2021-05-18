May Cowlitz County jobless claims spike caused by bookkeeping changes, not rise in new unemployment

Unemployment claims in Cowlitz County, along with the rest of Washington state, surged at the beginning of May due to Employment Security Department data collection changes — not an increase in joblessness.

Cowlitz County initial claims increased 62% to 339 May 2 from the week prior. The number of initial claims across the state jumped about 58% to 16,605 during the same time period.

A change in the way the state collects unemployment data prompted the appearance that more people were starting the process to file for unemployment.

The department's data collection process changed because those who had received unemployment for a year were asked to restart the process to receive benefits.

According to State Regional Labor Economist Scott Bailey, almost 65% of those who filed an initial claim in Cowlitz County the week of May 2 had received unemployment within roughly the past year and a half.

The state now requires those who had been receiving unemployment for a year to restart an initial claim, Bailey said.

Initial claims are filed when people start the process to receive unemployment.

