Mature oak falls near Hemlock Plaza over the weekend

Longview's Urban Forestry team spent Monday cleaning up a mature oak tree that fell Saturday near Hemlock Plaza.

The tree, estimated to be 85 to 90 years old, had no external signs of a problem, Joanna Martin, Longview's Parks and Urban Forestry manager, said.

"It wasn't until it fell that we could see it was rotten inside at the base," she said.

An arborist was called to the tree around noon Saturday. To avoid overtime from working over the weekend, the crew began cutting it up at 7 a.m. Monday morning, Martin said. On Tuesday, the crew is set to repair the gravel pathway and fill in the hole left by the tree, she said.

An arborist inspected the tree and others in the area last week and didn't find any die off or other signs it was unhealthy, Martin said. Staff typically inspect trees around Hemlock Plaza yearly because the Go Fourth Festival is held there, she said.

The city maintains about 12,200 trees in parks and planter strips throughout Longview. One arborist with the parks department does informal inspections on trees regularly and alerts the Urban Forestry team to do a more thorough check if there are any abnormalities, Martin said.

The city's other three arborists inspect trees routinely and when people call in concerns, she said.

While her staff never wants to see any trees fall, Martin said with so many to watch, it's difficult to know anything is wrong, especially when they don't show any outward signs.

"We do our best to mitigate risk as best we can by inspecting, doing regular maintenance, and sometimes, unfortunately, trees just fall," she said. " We're very thankful nobody was injured."

People can notify the Urban Forestry staff of any concerns about a tree within the city by emailing parks@mylongview.com or by calling 360-422-5421 and leaving a voicemail. Those reporting a tree are asked to give an address and describe its location so staff can find it, Martin said.

