Matching gift doubles $500,000 in donations to COVID response fund

A $500,000 gift will match donations to help encourage local fundraising for the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington’s COVID Response Fund.

The Ed and Dollie Lynch Fund will match the first $500,000 in donations to the fund during a statewide fundraising campaign responding to the health and economic effects of COVID-19.

The Community Foundation launched its COVID Response Fund in March and has since awarded more than $3.6 million in grants to local organizations in Cowlitz, Skamania and Clark counties.

The Community Foundation joined dozens of philanthropic partners, businesses and nonprofits to kick off the All In WA campaign, a statewide relief effort to help those affected by COVID-19.

The All in WA campaign culminates with a virtual benefit concert on June 10. The event will stream at 7 p.m. on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel (twitch.tv/amazonmusic), through www.allinWA.org and locally on KGW Portland subchannel 8.2.

The lineup includes Pearl Jam, Macklemore, Brandi Carlile, Ciara, Russell Wilson, The Black Tones, Dave Matthews, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Pete Carroll, Mary Lambert, Joel McHale, Ben Gibbard and Allen Stone, with the full lineup to be announced at a later date. All donations will go directly to those in need.