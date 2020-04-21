'Massive demand' causes digital hiccups for unemployment applicants

Tens of thousands of newly unemployed workers applied for jobless benefits last week, smoking state records for jobless claims by a huge margin, the state Employment Security Department reported Tuesday.
More than 182,000 people filed for benefits last weekend alone. That is more than seven times the number of claims filed in the peak week of the 2008/2009 recession, according to the department.
Traffic to the agency’s website was so great that the submission page essentially crashed, leaving Longview resident Chelsea McDonald among the thousands of Washingtonians who were forced to wait to file.
“I filled out my weekly claim I think three different times because it didn’t go through. ... I’ve been trying to apply at different times of the day. I try through my phone and my computer, morning, afternoon and evening.. … The last three days it’s been hard any time of the day, but I finally got through this morning,” McDonald said Tuesday.
The state department is working tirelessly to improve its system and keep up with demand, even tripling the number of staff available to respond to claimants to 1,000, up from 300 workers in the last month, said spokesman Nick Demerice.
“Basically we are trying to triage and troubleshoot this in real time, constantly. Our IT folks are not getting a whole lot of sleep,” Demerice said.
Even still, some applications await processing. Three employees at the Longview American Legion apparently filed five weeks ago and haven’t heard back since, according to a representative. The employees were not immediately available for comment.
McDonald, 27, said she had to apply two or three times before her initial application was approved. She got her first check last week, she said. She first tried to file in late March, when she was temporarily laid off from her job of almost three years at Columbia Wellness.
“I’m not going to lie. It was a little confusing (to apply). I tried calling every day for weeks, and I wasn’t able to get through,” she said. As of Tuesday she still hadn’t heard back on any of her phone or email messages seeking further information, she said.
“Obviously it’s because there are so many people applying right now, everything is kind of delayed,” McDonald said.
She tries to “err on the side of patience” and remember that “it’s not anybody’s fault. … As frustrating as it is, it’s not like they could have predicted there would be a bunch of layoffs. I’m assuming this is something that hasn’t been dealt with before, or at least for a long time.”
Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine said the agency is “adapting in real time to this massive influx of new claimants as best we can.” She warned last week that updating the state program to include additional federal unemployment aid would “be a clunky process,” but everyone who is eligible for the help will be able to get it retroactively, even if a digital hiccup requires them to wait to file.
“We saw a panic online both Saturday and Sunday because the (Small Business Administration)-backed loans that were authorized ran out of money,” Demerice said. “A lot of folks started to get really nervous this program would run out of money, too. That’s not how unemployment works. The fund will never run out of money.”
It may be easier to submit if people try filing between the 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. “off hours” when there are fewer applicants online, Demerice said. If a person is waiting to hear back on a pending application, they should check their account for new messages, visit the FAQ page for more guidance or try applying for the federal unemployment aid.
“It will show up as an option right there on their home screen,” Demerice said.
The brunt of coronavirus’ economic damage managed to evade the state’s unemployment report this month, as most COVID-19 layoffs started after the Gov. Jay Inslee closed restaurants and issued stay-at-home orders in mid-March.
The report — which shows Cowlitz County jobless rate actually dropping slightly last month compared to February — is based on the pay period covering the 12th of each month.
“This is kind of like looking off the cliff before Wile E. Coyote falls,” said Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey. “This will be the reference point to measure how bad things will be, starting with the April numbers.”
About 5.6% of Cowlitz County workers were unemployed in March, down three tenths of a percent from February and nearly a full percentage point compared to March 2019. The statewide unemployment rate rose to 5.3%, up almost one full percentage point from the 4.2% rate in February.
Mandated business closures and widespread layoffs are certain to reverse what had been “steady” job growth in the county and state, Bailey said. But it’ll be another month before that’s reflected in the usual unemployment report.
For now the best gauge of joblessness is the weekly initial unemployment claims count. Between March 8 and April 11, almost 7,300 Cowlitz County residents filed initial unemployment claims, or about 12% of the labor force, Bailey said.
“Claims are not perfectly representative of who is unemployed and who isn’t, but that just gives you a sense of the magnitude of what we will see in the April unemployment report,” Bailey said.
