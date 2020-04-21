'Massive demand' causes digital hiccups for unemployment applicants

Even still, some applications await processing. Three employees at the Longview American Legion apparently filed five weeks ago and haven’t heard back since, according to a representative. The employees were not immediately available for comment.

McDonald, 27, said she had to apply two or three times before her initial application was approved. She got her first check last week, she said. She first tried to file in late March, when she was temporarily laid off from her job of almost three years at Columbia Wellness.

“I’m not going to lie. It was a little confusing (to apply). I tried calling every day for weeks, and I wasn’t able to get through,” she said. As of Tuesday she still hadn’t heard back on any of her phone or email messages seeking further information, she said.

“Obviously it’s because there are so many people applying right now, everything is kind of delayed,” McDonald said.

She tries to “err on the side of patience” and remember that “it’s not anybody’s fault. … As frustrating as it is, it’s not like they could have predicted there would be a bunch of layoffs. I’m assuming this is something that hasn’t been dealt with before, or at least for a long time.”