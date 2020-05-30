Masks at the center of political divide over protection of rights

Last Saturday, while wearing her mask and gloves, Meike Weyrauch encountered another shopper rolling her cart the wrong way down an aisle at the Kelso Safeway.
The grocery store had designated one-way lanes to promote social distancing, so Weyrauch said she politely asked the mask-less shopper to turn around. The woman refused and "tried to squeeze by." When Weyrauch tried to block her path with her own cart, the woman pushed her aside, told Weyrauch she lives in a free country, and started blowing in Weyrauch's face from inches away.
"I’m not accustomed to any kind of violence," the Castle Rock resident said. "I’m just shocked that this happened to me."
Weyrauch is in her mid-60s, she said, and is the sole caretaker for her elderly parents. Both she and her husband have underlying health problems. Now, she said she doesn't want to shop for groceries again.
"I don’t want to be number 73 in our county," she said, a reference to Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases. (As of Tuesday, there are 73 cases in Cowlitz County).
Even though the county has entered phase 2 of the governor's economic reopening plan, health experts still recommend wearing masks and social distancing in public to avoid a resurgence of the virus. But, as least as far as wearing masks is concerned, the advisory seems to be falling short of hearty observance, and in this divided political age the act of wearing a mask or insisting on social distancing can be a trigger for trouble.
Earlier in the week, the Cowlitz County Commissioners passed a resolution stating the county will not act against any person or entity “pursuing their Constitutional rights,” but Weyrauch said she doesn't feel like her right to follow social distancing guidelines is being protected.
"It sounded to me like they were only concerned about protecting the rights of people opposing social distancing,” Weyrauch said. “How are my rights being protected? There’s no mention of that.”
A survey of shoppers by TDN reporters last week revealed a wide divide in mask wearing.
Of nearly 300 shoppers observed at Target, Lowe's, Winco and Walmart during midweek, 72% were not wearing masks. That's nearly three of every four shoppers.
While her mask didn't make her feel safer, Longview resident Samantha Lemire said it was at least “an extra something" to protect herself and others while she shopped at Walmart Tuesday.
Lemire, 30, said she always wears a cloth mask when she goes out, because her husband is high risk.
"At least I'm not being blown on or coughed on or sneezed on directly,” she said.
Some of the shoppers who were mask-less said they consider social distancing and good hygiene more effective.
“Just wash your hands always,” recommended Nicole De La Trinidad, a Longview woman shopping at Walmart without a mask.
Stina Gordan, 37, said she typically wears a mask when leaving her Cathlamet home, but she forgot it on her way to Target. In the store, it was all she could think about, she said.
“I have so many at home, like 50. I’ve been making them for other people. It feels really weird (to not wear a mask),” Gordon said.
Gordon said she wished more people would wear masks and respect social distancing. When the pandemic restrictions first went into place, she said she didn’t even leave Cathlamet.
“It took a while for us to come into town,” she said, and now that she has, "people are way too close and are breathing on me.”
And at the Lowe's on Ocean Beach Highway, 71-year-old Flip Eiland wore a mask while buying lumber.
“My wife made me (wear it),” he said, adding that he believes the pandemic has been overblown in comparison to previous pandemics.
Eiland, a Longview law enforcement chaplain, said he usually wears a mask if he’s going out to a store where there are people inside, but not if he’s outdoors. While he said he didn’t personally believe the covering makes much of a difference for someone healthy, he said he was “playing it safe."
Jordyn, a 24-year-old Longview resident who declined to give her surname, said while she and her children don't wear masks, they do take other precautions.
“My kids don’t touch anything (in the store), and when we get in the car we use hand sanitizer. Then when we get home we wash our hands,” she said.
Her family also limits their social interactions with friends, as recommended, but she finds masks uncomfortable.
“It’s just hard to breathe in them. And honestly if you’re going to get sick, you’ll get sick,” she said. She said she felt sick and sought a test for COVID-19. She struggled to get a test, and when she finally did it came back negative.
“I'm not scared anymore. I already went through that fear,” Jordyn said, adding that she is not surprised to see a lot of people without masks.
“We are kind of a country known for backlash," she said. "If you tell us we have to do something, we don’t want to do it.”
De La Trinidad, who is 37, manages an adult family home in Lexington. She said she doesn't think a mask provides worthwhile protection against infected respiratory droplets, bucking official assertions on the topic.
She didn't wear a mask while shopping in Walmart “because I wear one all day at work, and I believe if you wash your hands and do proper hygiene,” you’ll stay safe.
“We sanitize and wash when we get home,” she added, and said her family also practices social distancing “for my own self, my kid’s well-being and the well-being of other people.”
Health experts say that masks do provide an important defense against COVID-19.
Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer for Southwest Washington, said studies are finding respiratory droplets can be spread just by talking and can infect people too close together. Masks help block those droplets.
"It's not perfect," he said. "Some will get through (a mask) but it will be a reduced amount."
While more scientific studies of how well cloth masks work need to be done, the Mayo Clinic advises that any kind of face covering does seem to block droplets. However, it warns that "wearing a cloth face mask will lose any value unless it's combined with frequent hand-washing and social distancing."
Krager said masks should be worn whenever social distancing can't be assured, like indoors or at crowded outdoor locations. He said he's noticed at least on one occasion not many people wearing masks while at a grocery store, which he called "frustrating."
"From a public health perspective, it’s frustrating to see (people not wearing masks)," he said. "I would hope people continue to take the outbreak seriously."
While masks are not mandated in Washington State, businesses can choose to require masks.
Cowlitz County Farmers Market manager Laurie Kochis said originally, everyone at the market was required to wear a mask. That's loosened up some as the county entered phase 2 of the state reopening plan a week ago.
Now, vendors are required to wear masks but it's only highly recommend for customers.
"That’s kind of been our game plan all along, but because we opened so early (May 1) ... we just just felt we should always err on the side of caution," Kochis said. "So that’s what we did. We served the public the best we can and were as safe as we possibly could be."
While Kochis said market organizers certainly "got a little push back" about requiring mask for customers, she just tried to "let everyone know that we were doing it to keep everyone as safe as we could."
Even now, she said she sees 90% of customers wearing masks, a contrast to big box stores. She attributed that to people getting used to wearing a mask in the first few weeks.
"It set people up for what it was we were wanting. And a lot of our customers are elderly," she said, so they seem to take more precautions.
Target is still deciding if the county's move to phase 2 will change the way the stores operate, human resources manager Char Braack said Friday, so for now customers are still encouraged to wear masks while staff must wear them.
Weyrauch, the woman who had the "blowing" encounter at the Kelso Safeway, said a store employee later told her that the same woman had done similar things to two other customers the same day.
She said Safeway recommended she file a police report, but when she called to do so, a Kelso officer said the case would not stand up in court because she had initiated the assault by blocking the woman with her cart. She said the officer also told her it's Safeway's duty to enforce rules, but Weyrauch said the woman was not asked to leave the store.
"It would be easier to get over this myself mentally, but it's important for people to speak up about this kind of thing and try to make things better," she said.
That's why she's contacting her state representatives and the county commissioners about the need for both mask-wearing and non-mask wearing citizens to be represented.
"I think it needs to be clarified," Weyrauch said. "This will go on for a while. What rights do we have to our 6-foot space?"
— Reporters Katie Fairbanks, Alex Bruell and Mallory Gruben contributed to this story.
