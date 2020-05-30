Masks at the center of political divide over protection of rights

While masks are not mandated in Washington State, businesses can choose to require masks.

Cowlitz County Farmers Market manager Laurie Kochis said originally, everyone at the market was required to wear a mask. That's loosened up some as the county entered phase 2 of the state reopening plan a week ago.

Now, vendors are required to wear masks but it's only highly recommend for customers.

"That’s kind of been our game plan all along, but because we opened so early (May 1) ... we just just felt we should always err on the side of caution," Kochis said. "So that’s what we did. We served the public the best we can and were as safe as we possibly could be."

While Kochis said market organizers certainly "got a little push back" about requiring mask for customers, she just tried to "let everyone know that we were doing it to keep everyone as safe as we could."

Even now, she said she sees 90% of customers wearing masks, a contrast to big box stores. She attributed that to people getting used to wearing a mask in the first few weeks.

"It set people up for what it was we were wanting. And a lot of our customers are elderly," she said, so they seem to take more precautions.