Mask wearing zooms up, but many local shoppers still flout mandate

At Winco early Monday afternoon, 83 of 110 shoppers wore face masks. Many removed their masks as they stepped outside or put them on right before entering. A handful of shoppers were wearing bandannas or scarves over their faces instead of the typical cloth face masks or surgical masks.

Meanwhile, 61 of 81 shoppers counted at at the Ocean Beach Walmart in Longview wore masks, for a compliance rate of 75%. Ashley Roggow removed her mask almost immediately after leaving the store with fellow Kelso resident Jeannie Gordon.

"I get a little bit claustrophobic. ... But if she was a stranger, I'd probably still have my mask on," said Roggow, 34. "I have three kids, so I worry what I might bring home to them."

Gordon continued to wear her mask while loading up her vehicle with groceries.

"We have to get rid of this coronavirus, so if everyone could comply and wear a mask, we could get back to normal," Gordon said. "If this is all we have to do to help the older people ... it's a pretty easy thing to do."

Gordon added that her mask doesn't bother her much.

"It just kind of becomes a part of you" after a few minutes of wearing it, she said.