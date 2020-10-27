'Marking for safety': Army Corps replaces king piles on Columbia River

COLUMBIA RIVER NEAR KALAMA — Aboard a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers floating platform Monday just a few yards off the shore of Louis Rasmussen Beach Park in Kalama, a seven-man crew of contractors attached a crane hook to a hulking piece of yellow equipment.
The crane lifted the “vibratory hammer” into the air, carting it out over the water and near a 65-foot steel rod meticulously set in place at the end of a pile dike. In a series of careful maneuvers, a crane operator attached the hammer to the top of the steel rod, preparing to drive the rod into the river bed with a series of vibrations.
“This job is all about marking them for safety,” Corps project engineer Matt Joerin said of the 68 pile dikes that will get a new, tall marker this year. The so-called king piles alert boaters to the presence of pile dikes, so they don’t run over it and potentially damage their vessel.
“Most of the structure is below water for the majority of the year … so the tall piles on the end that we call king piles basically mark the location of the pile dikes to boaters on the river,” said Jessica Stokke, Corps project manager.
The $2.1 million project to replace king piles focused on safety, though it pairs well with the Corps’ plans to eventually improve the decades-old structures that help keep the river channel in shape and free of navigation-blocking sand bars.
“(Pile dikes) are like unsung heroes out there working every single day to help us maintain the navigation channel,” Stokke said.
The structures, sometimes known as wing dams, are made of alternating vertical timber piles supported by a horizontal spreader beam. The king pile marks the end of the pile dike.
Most of the Columbia River pile dikes have been in place for 100 years or more. But their mostly underwater design helps preserve the wood, so they last decades with little maintenance.
“They may not look new and shiny, but they are still functional,” said Joerin, the Corps engineer.
Pile dikes work by sticking out into the river perpendicularly to the river bank to slow the water’s flow. Just as water in a stream slows to flow over and a log or boulder in its path, the river loses speed as it flows in and around the piles.
In that way, structures force the river to slow its flow near the shore and pushes faster flowing water toward the center of the channel.
“By affecting the velocity of the river flow, you are helping keep sand on the shoreline and you are helping to prevent sand from depositing in the channel at the same time,” Stokke said.
If too much sand amasses in the main navigation channel, big barges and shipping vessels can’t float to and from the ocean.
And it’s important to maintain the channel for local ports, including the ports of Longview and Kalama, which drive huge parts of the economy in their communities. (The Port of Longview’s most recent economic impact study found that the port directly employed more than 1,200 workers in 2018. Its total economic value to the region measured at $2.8 billion.)
Pile dikes are one half of the Corps’ equation for keeping the river usable by big ships. The agency also dredges out any sand that happens to build up in the navigation channel.
On Monday, Oct. 26, the two methods met up outside of Kalama when the Yaquina, a Corps hopper dredge, sucked up excess silt from the river just yards downstream from the floating plant that was installing king piles.
“It’s all converging right here today,” Joerin joked.
Both dredging and pile dike updates will feature in the Corps’ Lower Columbia River Channel Maintenance Plan, a long-term vision for managing the river. The plan will include a study of pile dikes to determine what maintenance and upgrades the aging structures might need.
“We have been using (pile dikes) for over 100 years in some places to help us maintain the navigation channel, and they are definitely subjected to high flows and debris that’s coming down the river, so periodic maintenance and repairs is a normal practice the Corps of Engineers does,” Stokke said.
Any necessary improvements to the pile dikes will be made in an order of importance, Stokke said. That’s why the king pile project precedes the larger channel maintenance plan: It’s a matter of safety.
“The fact that the pile dikes themselves could be a potential danger if you are not aware of them, and the water is often high enough that you cannot see them” makes the project a priority, said Corps spokesperson Tom Conning. The agency has worked for several years with the Coast Guard and boating safety groups to improve safety along the river, including requesting Congressional funding for projects like this one.
Back on board the floating platform, which the Corps calls a plant, a huge yellow box puffed out a cloud of steam into the crisp autumn breeze, rumbling to life to power the hydraulic fluid that shakes the hammer and, in turn, vibrates the steel rod into the river bed.
“While it may be quiet here, I assure you it’s not on the deck,” said Joerin, the project engineer.
Once the steel rod was firmly planted at a certain elevation, crews sheared off the flattened portion on the top where the vibratory hammer was attached then slipped on and drilled in place a red and white sign with the words “Danger! Dike.”
Then the floating plant readied to move down river to the next pile dike missing a marker. Nearly 40 pile dikes have been updated so far, and the project will wrap up before the end of the year.
