'Marking for safety': Army Corps replaces king piles on Columbia River

“(Pile dikes) are like unsung heroes out there working every single day to help us maintain the navigation channel,” Stokke said.

The structures, sometimes known as wing dams, are made of alternating vertical timber piles supported by a horizontal spreader beam. The king pile marks the end of the pile dike.

Most of the Columbia River pile dikes have been in place for 100 years or more. But their mostly underwater design helps preserve the wood, so they last decades with little maintenance.

“They may not look new and shiny, but they are still functional,” said Joerin, the Corps engineer.

Pile dikes work by sticking out into the river perpendicularly to the river bank to slow the water’s flow. Just as water in a stream slows to flow over and a log or boulder in its path, the river loses speed as it flows in and around the piles.

In that way, structures force the river to slow its flow near the shore and pushes faster flowing water toward the center of the channel.

“By affecting the velocity of the river flow, you are helping keep sand on the shoreline and you are helping to prevent sand from depositing in the channel at the same time,” Stokke said.