Mark Morris students sell cookies to prevent homelessness

A roughly 10 year-old fundraiser is leaving locals in homes and a sweet taste in donors’ mouths.

Two Mark Morris High School seniors donated more than $3,000 in cookie sales on Aug. 20 to a local nonprofit to prevent homelessness.

For nearly a decade, 17-year-old Erica Snyder has been baking and selling cookies to support Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.

Last school year, Snyder teamed up with her classmate Jazz Frazier, 17, to sell cookies as part of a Longview Rotary youth service project. The teens sold cookies at lunch over the last three weeks of school and raised $3,392. Snyder said she gave a rundown of the fundraiser to each customer.

“A lot of people didn’t know what CAP is, so I tried to explain to them,” she said. “They knew all their money was going to support homeless services.”

Sweet support

The fundraiser, called Cookies for CAP, started as a way for Snyder to occupy herself at age 7 while her mom sold items at the Longview Terry/Taylor Garage Sale.

