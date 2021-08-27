Mark Morris students sell cookies to prevent homelessness

A roughly 10 year-old fundraiser is leaving locals in homes and a sweet taste in donors’ mouths.
Two Mark Morris High School seniors donated more than $3,000 in cookie sales on Aug. 20 to a local nonprofit to prevent homelessness.
For nearly a decade, 17-year-old Erica Snyder has been baking and selling cookies to support Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP.
Last school year, Snyder teamed up with her classmate Jazz Frazier, 17, to sell cookies as part of a Longview Rotary youth service project. The teens sold cookies at lunch over the last three weeks of school and raised $3,392. Snyder said she gave a rundown of the fundraiser to each customer.
“A lot of people didn’t know what CAP is, so I tried to explain to them,” she said. “They knew all their money was going to support homeless services.”
Sweet support
The fundraiser, called Cookies for CAP, started as a way for Snyder to occupy herself at age 7 while her mom sold items at the Longview Terry/Taylor Garage Sale.
Snyder baked about 50 chocolate chip cookies, using her mom’s recipe, for the first fundraiser, but demand quickly grew. Soon, Snyder’s families and friends were baking up to 3,000 cookies at a time in a commercial kitchen, donated by the Grounds for Opportunity Cafe in Kelso. They sold at the Terry/Taylor Garage Sale, and added events like Squirrel Fest and a Longview Police community event called National Night Out.
Snyder said cookie sales were paused for about four years until her Rotary youth leadership program requested she and her fellow program member Frazier run a school-based fundraiser in 2021. So the pair bagged the school district’s cookies — to abide by its nutritional standards — and sold the treats at lunch to help CAP again.
“I come from such a nice family, and we don’t struggle with poverty and homelessness,” Snyder said. “I think it’s my responsibility to give back and do my part.”
CAP
Lower Columbia CAP is a nearly 60-year-old Longview-based nonprofit that supports low-income families in areas like housing, education and food. CAP staff help people apply for housing grants, provide career counseling and distribute food to local food banks.
Executive Director Ilona Kerby said about 77% of funds comes from government grants and 12% from private donations.
Private donations like the Cookies for CAP money, she said, cover items the nonprofit needs but cannot always buy with restrictions on public money. She said the roughly $3,300 will “help people obtain and maintain housing,” that government funding doesn’t cover like rental application and deposit fees.
Kerby didn’t catch the fundraiser before the cookies were sold out, but said the teens’ generous support was a sweet surprise.