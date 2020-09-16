Mark Morris students plan donation drive to help wildfire victims

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When a group of Mark Morris students heard about the wildfires destroying communities across the state line in Oregon, they decided to act and help “in any way we can.”

Mark Morris senior class president Angel Miller said after some discussion in a group of leadership students, they decided to hold a donation drive at Mark Morris from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. this Thursday and Friday.

They’re looking to collect hygiene items, clothes, laundry soap, backpacks, blankets, reusable bags, food, money and “anything you would need if you lost everything in a fire,” Miller said.

“I just know that the fires along the west coast are hurting so many people,” Miller said. “I have friends and family who are in the danger zone as do many other students, so we just wanted to find a way to help. Up here in Longview, we’re pretty fine. We just have bad air quality so any way we can help, we want to.”

Miller said it was fellow student Skyler McCoy’s idea. He used to live down in Medford, close to the town of Phoenix, Oregon that was mostly destroyed in the fires.

“It’s his thing and I was just helping him,” Miller said.