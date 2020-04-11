Mark Morris alum helps push production of ventilator alternative

The 2016 study conducted by University of Chicago researchers found that using the helmet resulted in a significant reduction of intubation rates, as well as a decrease in mortality following hospitalization.

Inserting the ventilator tube in a COVID-19 patient can release tiny droplets into the air which puts healthcare workers at increased risk of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The helmets don’t require a breathing tube and wouldn’t pose that added risk, Selker said.

“It’s basically a way of getting oxygen to people quickly in a way that protects the medical staff,” he said.

Selker said he started making his own prototypes of the helmets but quickly switched tactics.

“This virus has come upon us in such a surprising and disruptive way,” he said. “When we started, we wanted to build something but hadn’t thought about getting solution for a million people.”

The brothers turned their focus to finding companies that already made the helmets, such as Sea-Long Medical Systems. The Texas company was producing about 100 helmets per week, Selker said.