Mark Morris alum helps push production of ventilator alternative

As an inventor, Mark Morris High School alum Ted Selker first began responding to the coronavirus crisis by making prototypes.
But Selker and his brothers found their endeavors turn into supporting a small Texas company making a low-cost alternative to ventilators.
Selker said his brother, John Selker, an Oregon State University professor, called him on March 17 to brainstorm ideas to help aid in the COVID-19 response. His brother Frank Selker soon got involved, too.
“We got started by being brothers and being obsessive types,” Ted Selker said.
Difficulty breathing is a common COVID-19 symptom, so the three brothers started researching ways to help improve respiration.
Often, patients with serious breathing problems are put on mechanical ventilators to help them get oxygen, with patients usually being intubated (a tube inserted into the windpipe). But ventilators remain in short supply nationwide.
Selker said he found a 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) about the effectiveness of helmet-style ventilators to supply oxygen to patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome.
The helmet covers the patient’s entire head to supply oxygen and is sealed with an airtight collar around the neck.
The 2016 study conducted by University of Chicago researchers found that using the helmet resulted in a significant reduction of intubation rates, as well as a decrease in mortality following hospitalization.
Inserting the ventilator tube in a COVID-19 patient can release tiny droplets into the air which puts healthcare workers at increased risk of infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The helmets don’t require a breathing tube and wouldn’t pose that added risk, Selker said.
“It’s basically a way of getting oxygen to people quickly in a way that protects the medical staff,” he said.
Selker said he started making his own prototypes of the helmets but quickly switched tactics.
“This virus has come upon us in such a surprising and disruptive way,” he said. “When we started, we wanted to build something but hadn’t thought about getting solution for a million people.”
The brothers turned their focus to finding companies that already made the helmets, such as Sea-Long Medical Systems. The Texas company was producing about 100 helmets per week, Selker said.
After reaching out to Sea-Long and investigating its operation, Selker said they began “smothering them with support,” including financial donations.
“They have thousands of orders now,” he said.
One big advantage of the helmets is the low cost of about $200, Selker said. If the helmets decrease time patients spend in the hospital, that cuts costs for them as well, he said.
Randy Querin, spokesman for PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, said the hospital hadn’t heard of the helmet, but would certainly look at it if it is tested and approved by the appropriate agencies. St. John currently has enough ventilators on hand to meet the needs of patients, he said.
Selker said he and his brothers are helping other companies to produce the helmets as well. He’s also sharing information online, including on the Open Source COVID19 Medical Supplies Facebook Group. The group has more than 71,000 members sharing designs for supplies needed in the pandemic response.
“This is bringing out some good things in people in this terrible time,” Selker said of the group. “The whole world is trying to take care of its sickness.”
