Marijuana retailer opens in Woodland where selling cannabis is prohibited

WOODLAND — Despite a prohibition on the sale of marijuana in the city, a new retailer has opened shop to distribute cannabis in Woodland.

Woodland Community Development Director Travis Goddard said the city has received two complaints about the business, 20 After 4, defying city code by selling marijuana from its North Goerig Street shop since May 28.

Goddard said the store could be fined $50-$250 a day for violating city code. He said the store has not been fined yet because the owner has not received an official letter from the city.

A representative from 20 After 4 declined to speak to The Daily News. The store was open for business with cannabis on display and patrons in the shop Wednesday.

Goddard said the store may not have applied for a business license with the city. Operating without a city business license could cost the business another $25 a day.

State vs. city

Despite the state’s legalization of cannabis sales in 2012, Goddard said municipalities can decide where or if retail marijuana stories are allowed.

Woodland has banned retail sale of cannabis but allows businesses that produce and process the product.