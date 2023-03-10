Local mystery, fantasy and poetry authors will read during March's WordFest event.

The free monthly gathering of readers and writers runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview. An open mic follows the presentations.

Tom Larsen will read from his mystery novel, "Cantor's Gate." Set on the Island of Jersey off the coast of England, the story involves a contested inheritance, a band of neopagans and valuable artwork that was looted by the Nazis and hidden on the island.

Originally from New Jersey, Larsen is the author of six crime novels. His short story, “El Cuerpo En El Barril” (The Body in the Barrel) was the recipient of the 2020 Black Orchid Novella Award and appears in the anthology, Best Mystery Stories of the Year 2022 from Mysterious Press.

Caleigh Maffett is working on a mythology-based fantasy, where Kyrie — high-anxiety, borderline agoraphobic, and constantly feeling one breakdown away from a mental asylum — meets his brother's three best friends, Chrysaor, Zagreus and Fenrir, who are monsters.

Maffett graduated from Washington State University Vancouver with a Bachelor's degree in English and communications and a minor in creative writing. Her prose and poetry have been featured in Lower Columbia College’s Salal Review and the WSU magazine.

Poet and author K.A. (Krysten) Ralston will be reading from her debut poetry book, "Ink Blots", and from her upcoming collection to be released this fall, encompassing themes of grief, healing, love lost and found. Ink Blots is available for purchase in ebook and paperback at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Longview local Ralston graduated from WSU Vancouver with a degree in English and creative writing. Her writing has been featured in various publications such as the Salal Review, the Salmon Creek Journal and the Columbia River Reader.

Krysten Ralston

For more information on WordFest, contact organizer Alan Rose at www.alan-rose.com.