Managed DNR land to grow by 266 acres in Wahkiakum County
Managed DNR land to grow by 266 acres in Wahkiakum County

Wahkiakum County land to be purchased by DNR

This land in Wahkiakum County will be purchased by the Department of Natural Resources.

 DNR, Contributed

Land managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources in Wahkiakum County will grow by six parcels in July.

The department’s board approved the purchase of 266 acres of forestland Tuesday, adding to the roughly 40,000 acres already managed by DNR in Wahkiakum County.

According to the department, the county receives $1.8 million in nontax revenue a year from timber sales on DNR-managed land.

The land is adjacent to DNR-managed land north of Skamokawa, as well as along State Route 4 between Skamokawa and Grays River.

Five parcels are valued at $520,000, according to the department, and will generate additional timber sale revenue for the county.

A sixth parcel worth $60,000 will generate money for a state trust to fund kindergarten through 12th-grade school construction throughout Washington.

Communications Manager Kenny Ocker could not estimate the potential revenue of timber sales from the new land purchase. He said harvesting the timber could take decades, depending on the growth of the trees. Some of the new parcels have trees 15 years old, while others are 40 years old.

Ocker said DNR manages “sustainable harvests,” to create “a consistent flow of timber and a consistent flow of revenue.”

He said 75% of current revenue goes to Wahkiakum County’s general fund and the rest goes to the DNR for services such as replanting trees and maintaining roads.

