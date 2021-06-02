Managed DNR land to grow by 266 acres in Wahkiakum County

Land managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources in Wahkiakum County will grow by six parcels in July.

The department’s board approved the purchase of 266 acres of forestland Tuesday, adding to the roughly 40,000 acres already managed by DNR in Wahkiakum County.

According to the department, the county receives $1.8 million in nontax revenue a year from timber sales on DNR-managed land.

The land is adjacent to DNR-managed land north of Skamokawa, as well as along State Route 4 between Skamokawa and Grays River.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Five parcels are valued at $520,000, according to the department, and will generate additional timber sale revenue for the county.

A sixth parcel worth $60,000 will generate money for a state trust to fund kindergarten through 12th-grade school construction throughout Washington.

Communications Manager Kenny Ocker could not estimate the potential revenue of timber sales from the new land purchase. He said harvesting the timber could take decades, depending on the growth of the trees. Some of the new parcels have trees 15 years old, while others are 40 years old.