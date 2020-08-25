Man with Cowlitz County warrant for child rape arrested in Hawaii

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man with Cowlitz County felony warrants for two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation was arrested in Hawaii Monday, according to the Kelso Police Department.

Officers with the US Marshals Office arrested Eric Sean Roloson, 40, in Hawaii after a citizen in a remote part of the state called Kelso police with his location, according to the department. Kelso PD Captain Rich Fletcher said Roloson will likely be extradited back to Washington in the next two to three weeks.

A warrant for Roloson’s arrest was issued in Cowlitz County on March 25.

Kelso police last week asked for the public's help locating Roloson, who has family connections in Hawaii. The department's Facebook post had 1.8 million views and more than 36,000 shares, which helped lead to Roloson's arrest, according to Kelso police.

The two alleged victims were both less than 12 years old at the time of the assaults and were known to Roloson, according to court documents. The alleged assaults occurred between 2012 and December 2019 at various houses in Kelso, Long Beach and Portland, according to court documents.

Alex Bruell Reporter