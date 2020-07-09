Man suspected of being hit by train in better condition

A bicyclist found under a freight train near downtown Kelso Tuesday night has improved to satisfactory condition, and he apparently told Kelso police that he wasn't struck at all.
Longtime Cowlitz County reside Rudy Newton, 56, of Kelso was awake and alert with normal vital signs Thursday afternoon at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, according to PeaceHealth spokesman Randy Querin.
In a Wednesday press release, Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue said Newton was critically injured when he was struck and got caught under a southbound freight train near downtown Kelso late Tuesday night.
A BNSF Railway train operator reported at 11 p.m. that the bicyclist was pinned under a train between between Allen Street and Cowlitz Way. Employees on the train told officers they saw something on the track, braked and came to a stop, Tate said.
“The information that officers received right away was that there was a collision between a person and a train," Tate said. "They got there and they found a bicycle that had been struck by a stopped train.”
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Kelso police responded and found Newton still conscious but critically injured, lying underneath one of the cars. Although some of his injuries prevented him from speaking clearly, he was able to communicate with the officers.
First responders removed him from under the train and sent him to St. John Medical Center just before 11:30 p.m. Querin said he could not disclose the time when Newton was transferred to PeaceHealth Southwest.
However, Newton claims he wasn’t hit by a train, and police so far have been unable to determine why he was on railway property, Tate said.
“Prior to being transported, he denied even being hit by a train," Tate said. "He didn’t know why he was laying on the tracks or actually between the rails of the track at the time of the collision. So he was transported for care at that point. Our issue from the criminal side was simply (that) this man was trespassing. It’s clearly marked (that) people are not supposed to be on the tracks.”
At this point, officers have to decide if it’s “just and fair to charge him for a crime,” Tate said. KPD has deferred the case to the BNSF law enforcement officers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.