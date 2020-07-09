Man suspected of being hit by train in better condition

A BNSF Railway train operator reported at 11 p.m. that the bicyclist was pinned under a train between between Allen Street and Cowlitz Way. Employees on the train told officers they saw something on the track, braked and came to a stop, Tate said.

“The information that officers received right away was that there was a collision between a person and a train," Tate said. "They got there and they found a bicycle that had been struck by a stopped train.”

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Kelso police responded and found Newton still conscious but critically injured, lying underneath one of the cars. Although some of his injuries prevented him from speaking clearly, he was able to communicate with the officers.

First responders removed him from under the train and sent him to St. John Medical Center just before 11:30 p.m. Querin said he could not disclose the time when Newton was transferred to PeaceHealth Southwest.